Apple to remove blood-oxygen sensing from Apple Watch to avoid ban if appeal fails

Apple plans to remove its blood-oxygen feature from its latest Apple Watch models in order to get around a U.S. ban of the devices if an appeal of the decision fails, according to Masimo Corp., which has been locked in a feud with the iPhone maker over patents related to the technology.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple Inc. is planning to remove its blood-oxygen feature from its latest smartwatches — the Series 9 and Ultra 2 — to get around a US ban of the devices if an appeal of the decision fails.

The plan was disclosed Monday by Masimo Corp., which has been locked in a feud with Apple over patents related to the technology. It said that US Customs and Border Protection approved the move on Jan. 12. The agency “decided that Apple’s redesign falls outside the scope” of an import ban by the US International Trade Commission, signaling that the adjustment will let Apple keep its watches on the market.

Apple explained that the redesigned watches “definitively” do not contain the technology at issue, known as pulse oximetry, according to Masimo.

The dramatic step would probably only take place if Apple fails to win a longer stay from a federal appeals court. The company said Monday it expects the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to rule on its motion for a stay for the entire appeal period as early as Tuesday. The company said it believes the period could last a year or more.