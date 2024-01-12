10% of U.S. consumers use Apple Arcade weekly

10% of U.S. consumers now use Apple Arcade weekly according to MIDiA Research. This usage figure nearly matches that of Nintendo Switch Online or the Steam video gaming service.

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service that offers unlimited access to a growing collection of over 200 premium games — featuring new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store, all without ads or in-app purchases. You can play Apple Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Karol Severin for MIDiA Research:

Recently, voices in the industry have been slowly changing their tune about Netflix Games and Apple Arcade, but it is getting a bit too late – these companies are now serious players in games. Not because of how much money their games make, the games they have, or how many, but because both are established enough (and growing) to eat into the most business-critical metric of pure-play games companies of today – time spent. Netflix’s games downloads are growing. In 2023, Netflix games downloads increased 180% year over year, according to Sensor Tower… Apple Arcade is a similar story. In just a few years, it has managed to build up a solid foothold. 10% of US consumers use Apple Arcade weekly (MIDiA Research consumer survey Q4 2023). For context, this nearly matches that of Nintendo Switch Online or Steam (both at 11% in the US) and double Ubisoft+ (5%) or Nvidia’s GeForce Now (4%). Apple also has a number of Arcade originals.

MacDailyNews Take: That is a lot of people using Apple Arcade – and that’s just in the United States. Apple Arcade is available in over 150 countries.

You can find Apple Arcade on the App Store through the Arcade tab. You can also search the App Store for a specific Apple Arcade game.

• On your iPhone or iPad: Open the App Store and go to the Arcade tab at the bottom of the screen.

• On your Apple TV: Open the Arcade app, or open the App Store and go to the Arcade tab at the top of the screen.

• On your Mac: Open the App Store and go to the Arcade tab in the sidebar.

