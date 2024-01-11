Apple scores 11 SAG Award nominations for ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Apple was recognized today with 11 nominations for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for its broadly acclaimed Apple Original Film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” as well as Emmy Award-winning hits “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” and Critics Choice Award nominee “Lessons in Chemistry.” The 30th Annual SAG Awards will be presented on February 23, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Following her history-making Golden Globe Award win as the first Indigenous actress to earn the award for Best Performance,“Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone lands a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Additionally, the film earns a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and star Robert De Niro receives a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Apple’s Emmy, SAG, AFI and Critics Choice Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” scores back-to-back nominations for its third season, with nods for Outstanding Lead Actors Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, alongside Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble. Global hit series “The Morning Show” earns nominations from the Screen Actors Guild for stars Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup, as well as an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble nod. The Screen Actors Guild also recognized Apple Original Limited series “Lessons in Chemistry” with a nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Limited Series for Brie Larson’s widely celebrated lead role as Elizabeth Zott.

Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece” and one of the best films of the year, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year and landed 12 Critics Choice Award nominations. The film has also been named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year, and landed 12 Critics Choice Award nominations. Additionally, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories, nominated by the Art Directors Guild for Period Feature Film, the Costumer Designers Guild for Excellence in Period Film and selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle. Since the premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Gladstone has received global praise for her iconic performance as Mollie Burkhart, winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama; has been recognized by the National Board of Review as Best Actress of the year; and nominated by the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress, among many other recognitions. Supporting actor Robert De Niro has been recognized for his performance by the National Board of Review, the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and many more.

These nominations are the latest in a string of accolades for global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” this year’s most Emmy-nominated comedy for the third consecutive year with 21 nods in total, including Best Comedy and multiple performance nods. In 2022, “Ted Lasso” joined the ranks of comedy legends with its win for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first and second seasons, becoming only the eighth series in the genre in 74 years of Emmy history to do so. The second season of “Ted Lasso” was also the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (M.J. Delaney).

In addition to today’s SAG Award honors for its third season, Apple’s Emmy, SAG, AFI and Critic Choice Award-winning global hit series “The Morning Show” has previously been honored with a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy. The series has also landed past SAG Award nominations for stars Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, as well as Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for its second season. In its first season, Crudup earned an Emmy Award win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Director Mimi Leder has been honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the season one finale. The debut season of the series also landed a Critics Choice Award, and received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

The SAG Award nomination for widely acclaimed limited series “Lessons in Chemistry” expands recent honors for the series including multiple nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, DGA Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards and Hollywood Make-Up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild Awards, among many others.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 638 wins and 1,836 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

In total, Apple received 11 SAG Award nominations today, including:

“Ted Lasso”

• Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series — Jason Sudeikis

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series — Brett Goldstein

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series — Hannah Waddingham

“The Morning Show”

• Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series — Jennifer Aniston

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series — Billy Crudup

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

• Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role — Lily Gladstone

• Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Robert De Niro

“Lessons in Chemistry”

• Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series — Brie Larson

“Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination and biscuits. The widely acclaimed series also stars Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.

“The Morning Show”

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is set at the turn of the 20th century, when oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. Also starring De Niro and Jesse Plemons, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is directed by Scorsese from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book.

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

All series are currently streaming on Apple TV+. “Killers of the Flower Moon” from Scorsese, will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, January 12.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the SAG Award nominees!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.