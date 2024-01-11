Apple TV+ unveils winter programming slate for kids and families

Apple TV+ today unveiled its winter programming slate for kids and families, featuring brand new Peanuts content as well as returning fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series.

Launching February 16, the new Peanuts special, “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” uncovers the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang. Acclaimed series also returning this winter includes the second season of the award-winning series, “Sago Mini Friends,” debuting January 26, and season two of the iconic and Emmy Award-winning series from The Jim Henson Company, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” debuting March 29, as Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) in guest star roles.

“Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin” — New Special Premieres Friday, February 16th

The origin story for one of Peanuts’ most beloved characters, Franklin, follows how he approaches making new friends. Franklin’s family is always on the move with his dad’s military job, and everywhere he goes Franklin finds support in a notebook filled with his grandfather’s advice on friendship. But when Franklin tries his usual strategies with the Peanuts gang, he has trouble fitting in. That’s until he learns about the neighborhood Soap Box Derby race – according to his grandfather, everyone loves a winner! He’s sure that winning the race will also mean winning over some new friends. All he needs is a partner, which he finds in Charlie Brown. Franklin and Charlie Brown work together to build a car and in the process become good buddies. But as the race nears, the pressure mounts – can their car and their newfound friendship make it to the finish line?

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (“The Simpsons,” “Wreck-It-Ralph”) and is co-written by Robb Armstrong (“Jump Start”) along with Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, from an original story by Armstrong and Scott Montgomery (“The Snoopy Show”). Executive producers are Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” — Season Two Premieres Friday, March 29th

In the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock,” the Fraggles are back for more epic, fun adventures! This time, with big changes affecting the Rock, the Fraggles, Doozers and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence, as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness and brand new songs, all while dancing their cares away … down at Fraggle Rock.

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers, embark on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world. Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) returns for season two alongside Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”), Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) and Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) in guest star roles.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason Jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing. The complete first season of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights holiday special are now streaming on Apple TV+.

“Sago Mini Friends” — Season Two Premieres Friday, January 26th

Based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the popular and award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini, “Sago Mini Friends” is an adorable nod to gratitude, spotlighting Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode of the series, which is recognized as a Common Sense Media Selection for Families, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year’s celebrated live action animated hybrid special, “The Velveteen Rabbit”; the Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

Apple TV+’s all-age offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Get Rolling with Otis,” Spin Master Entertainment’s “Sago Mini Friends,” GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” “Frog and Toad,” The Jim Henson Company’s Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Harriet the Spy” and “Slumberkins,” Sesame Workshop’s “Helpsters,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment’s “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero’s Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” Peanuts and WildBrain’s Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show,” Scholastic’s “Eva the Owlet” and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award-nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award winner “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award winner “Life By Ella,” Sesame Workshop’s Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and Scholastic’s “Puppy Place.”

Also included is “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award nominee “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award nominee “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” “One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” Emmy Award-winning “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “For Auld Lang Syne.”

