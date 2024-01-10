How to get your piece of Verizon’s $100 million settlement

The class action lawsuit concerns Verizon customers in the U.S. who purchased post-paid wireless plans from Verizon and were charged an Administrative Charge. Plaintiffs alleged, generally, that Verizon’s representations and advertisements regarding the price of its post-paid wireless service plans were misleading because the prices did not include the Administrative Charge, and that Verizon implemented, charged, and increased the Administrative Charge in a deceptive and unfair manner.

Plaintiffs and Verizon have now agreed to a settlement to resolve this lawsuit. The Court has not decided whether Plaintiffs’ claims and/or Verizon’s defenses are valid. By agreeing to the settlement, neither Verizon nor Plaintiffs make any admissions regarding any liability by Verizon or the merits of the allegations, claims, or defenses in this case. Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong or that the lawsuit has any merit. Verizon states that it will continue to charge the Administrative Charge and contends that it has the right to increase the Administrative Charge. As part of this settlement, Verizon will amend its Customer Agreement to include revised Administrative Charge disclosures.

The Superior Court of the State of New Jersey is overseeing this lawsuit. The lawsuit is known as Esposito et al. v. Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless, Docket No. MID-L-6360-23.

Verizon customers claimed in a class action lawsuit that Verizon has charged its post-paid individual consumer wireless service account holders a monthly Administrative Charge and/or Administrative and Telco Recovery Charge (collectively, “Administrative Charge”) that was unfair and not adequately disclosed. Verizon has denied and continues to deny that it did anything wrong and that the lawsuit has any merit. The customers and Verizon have reached a proposed settlement to resolve the lawsuit on a class action basis… If you received a notice about this settlement by email or mail, you are in the Settlement Class according to Verizon’s records and are eligible to file a claim for a payment from the settlement. IMPORTANT: You must file a claim by April 15, 2024 to receive a payment from the settlement. Click here to file a claim.

