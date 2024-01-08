Apple Original Films’ historical action epic ‘Napoleon,’ from Ridley Scott, to debut on premium VOD and sales beginning January 9th

Apple Original Films announced today that Ridley Scott’s acclaimed, action epic feature “Napoleon” will become available on premium video-on-demand and for digital purchase with leading digital retailers, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, beginning this Tuesday, January 9 in over 100 countries, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, “Napoleon” stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader. The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.

Since its global theatrical debut, “Napoleon” has drawn broad critical acclaim, and the film recently landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects categories, as well as the EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards long lists in the Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, Original Score, Production Design and Sound categories, and has received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Costume Design.

An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is directed and produced by Scott, and produced by Kevin J. Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

MacDailyNews Take: This is the overly cutdown theatrical release which is, therefore and rightfully, noticeably bereft of awards’ nominations.

Ridley Scott has promised that Apple TV+ will eventually stream Ridley Scott’s epic 4-hour director’s cut of Napoleon.

We’re waiting patiently for the director’s cut on Apple TV+! – MacDailyNews, November 15, 2023

