Is Apple phasing out the Mac Pro?

According to TrendForce, it now looks like Apple is going to take Mac performance even further by installing its new M3 Ultra chip by mid-year. Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman has previously reported that the M3 Ultra will sport 32 CPU cores and 80 GPU cores, making it the most powerful Mac chip available by far. Notably, the TrendForce report fails to make any mention of the Mac Pro.

Alex Blake for TechRadar:

‎

Specifically, we could see it make its debut at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024. That roughly lines up with previous Ultra chips from Apple: the M1 Ultra appeared in March 2022, while the M2 Ultra was revealed at the WWDC show in June 2023.

The addition of the M3 Ultra is big news because of how impressive Apple’s M3 range of chips have been so far. The company launched the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max in late 2023, and they all brought sizable gains thanks to the chips’ use of 3nm process tech.

The report from TrendForce references Chinese outlet ICsmart, which claims that the M3 Ultra “may debut in [a] revamped Mac Studio mid-year.” Interestingly, there is no mention of the Mac Pro in the claims from either TrendForce or ICsmart.

That could simply be an error. Or it could be that Apple is holding the M3 Ultra back from the Mac Pro, either temporarily or permanently. If the M3 Ultra really is going to come to the Mac Studio but not the Mac Pro in June, that would throw into question Apple’s commitment to the latter device and raise questions over whether the Mac Pro is being phased out.