Apple Original Films’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star Lily Gladstone wins Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress, Drama

Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone won “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama” at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Since the premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Gladstone has received global praise for her iconic performance as Mollie Burkhart, and has been recognized by the National Board of Review as Best Actress of the year, and nominated by the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress, among many more recognitions. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” from Martin Scorsese, will be available to stream globally on Apple TV+ beginning Friday, January 12.

Broadly hailed as a “masterpiece” and one of the best films of the year, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been honored as the Best Film of the Year by the National Board of Review, received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and seven Golden Globe Award nominations, as well as being named to the American Film Institute’s list of Motion Pictures of the Year. The film has also landed on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars shortlists in the Best Makeup and Hair, Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories and selected as the No. 1 Best Film of 2023 by The New York Times and The New Yorker, in addition to its recognition by over 20 critics groups globally, including being awarded Best Film by the New York Film Critics Circle.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Scorsese, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ just over four years ago. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with “CODA,” Apple Original Film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” also earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short. Highly anticipated Apple Original Films include the star-studded spy thriller “Argylle,” with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson; “The Instigators” an upcoming feature starring Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, directed by Doug Liman, and produced by Damon and Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham and Kevin Walsh; “Blitz,” from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen; and, an untitled Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and more.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 433 wins and 1,750 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to Lily Gladstone on her Golden Globe win!

