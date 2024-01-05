Season 3 filming for Apple TV+ series ‘Invasion’ set to begin next month

Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series “Invasion” finished with episode 10 airing in October last year, but even before Apple’s high-quality streaming service confirms a third season, Production List reports that filming on the new series is to start in February.

From Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil, “Invasion” is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna.

Rik Henderson for T3:

It is reported that season 3 of the show will be shot in Vancouver, Canada, and is codenamed “Kanji”. You shouldn’t expect to see it hit Apple TV+ anytime soon, however, as the end date for production is September 2024. Considering effects work and editing, we might not see it debut on the platform until 2025. Still, it’ll come as great news for fans that Invasion is set to continue. If you’ve not yet seen Invasion, we thoroughly recommend you start as soon as possible. Apple TV+ has become synonymous with blockbuster science fiction series, such as For All Mankind, Foundation, and Severance, and this is another on the must-see list.

MacDailyNews Take: Excellent news! (Now, since we haven’t seen him alive since Season 1 Episode 1, will Sam Neill ever make another appearance?)

