Apple CEO Cook to meet with EU’s Vestager next week

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will meet Apple CEO Tim Cook, as well as the executive with Alphabet, Broadcom, Nvidia, and others in the United States next week, according to her spokesperson.

Foo Yun Chee for Reuters:

‎

The meetings come a month after Vestager resumed her job following her failed bid to head the Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank, with antitrust experts expecting her to show a tougher line towards companies in both merger and competition investigations.

Vestager will meet Apple CEO Tim Cook, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and its chief legal officer Kent Walker, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in San Francisco and Palo Alto on Thursday and Friday, her adviser Christina Holm Eiberg said.

She will also meet OpenAI Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati and its Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon.

The meetings will focus on European digital regulation and competition policy.