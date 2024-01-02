Apple Watch saves Delaware coed’s life after she passes out from carbon monoxide poisoning

A Delaware coed’s Apple Watch saved her life after she passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning – an often fatal tragedy.

Stephanie Stahl for CBS News Philadelphia:

“It was extremely scary,” Natalie Nasatka said.

Nasatka is starting the new year grateful to be alive.

“I ended up losing consciousness,” she said.

She’s describing a bout of carbon monoxide poisoning that happened in her Smyrna, Delaware apartment.

“I was feeling extremely exhausted,” Nasatka said. “My vision was getting blurry.”

Before she passed out, Nasatka reached for her watch. She hit the SOS button, putting out an emergency call to 911.

“When I heard the firefighters yell out ‘fire department’ and they yanked me out of bed, I just started crying and saying ‘I want to live. I want to live,'” she said…

Nasatka, who’s a student, said she was lucky that help arrived quickly and she was revived in an ambulance with oxygen.