Apple Watch saves Delaware coed’s life after she passes out from carbon monoxide poisoning

A Delaware coed’s Apple Watch saved her life after she passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning – an often fatal tragedy.
Stephanie Stahl for CBS News Philadelphia:
“It was extremely scary,” Natalie Nasatka said.
Nasatka is starting the new year grateful to be alive.
“I ended up losing consciousness,” she said.
She’s describing a bout of carbon monoxide poisoning that happened in her Smyrna, Delaware apartment.
“I was feeling extremely exhausted,” Nasatka said. “My vision was getting blurry.”
Before she passed out, Nasatka reached for her watch. She hit the SOS button, putting out an emergency call to 911.
“When I heard the firefighters yell out ‘fire department’ and they yanked me out of bed, I just started crying and saying ‘I want to live. I want to live,'” she said…
Nasatka, who’s a student, said she was lucky that help arrived quickly and she was revived in an ambulance with oxygen.
MacDailyNews Take: Another life saved, thanks to Apple Watch!
If you don’t have a carbon monoxide detector, you can find good ones on Amazon for under $40.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
Hmm… so has Apple thought of (and could it fit into the watch) of adding a carbon monoxide detector? She’s lucky to be aware of her unexpected drowsiness, but not everyone is that self aware.
Help! I’ve fallen! And I can’t get up! ‘80s.