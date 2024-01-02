Apple TV+ drops sparse ‘Severance’ season 2 tease on X

In October 2022, Apple TV+ today announced that principal photography is officially under way for the second season of its Emmy Award-winning and globally celebrated workplace thriller “Severance,” from creator and writer Dan Erickson and director and executive producer Ben Stiller, and produced by Fifth Season.

So, it’s Ben awhile… 😉 …interrupted by the writers’ and actors’ strikes, of course.

Apple TV+ on Tuesday dropped a post on X which seemingly teases Season 2 of “Severance” (or is, at least, a reminder that the series exists and Apple TV+ knows it) which features nothing, but an image of the series’ star, Adam Scott.

Apple TV via X’s ALT Image description:

From Severance. Mark Scout (Adam Scott) in a close-up shot, looking straight ahead against a blank white wall. The top of his black suit jacket and white button-down shirt are visible. He wears a miserable expression.

MacDailyNews Take: When last we saw “Severance” (via a second entire Season 1 rewatching, no less), we had just finished with one of, if not the, greatest season finale ever made, so here’s to Season 2 (whenever it arrives; hopefully sooner rather than later).

