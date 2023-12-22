Apple to permanently close Infinite Loop retail store next month

Apple this week confirmed that it will be permanently closing its Infinite Loop retail store in Cupertino, California on January 20th. Infinite Loop served as Apple’s headquarters from the mid-1990s until 2017, prior to the opening of the company’s current Apple Park headquarters a few miles away.

Apple will be offering all employees at the store the opportunity to continue working with the company. A source informed us that at least some employees will be able to relocate to nearby stores, including the Apple Park Visitor Center and Apple Valley Fair. “After many years of serving customers at our stores in the Bay Area, we plan to close our store at Infinite Loop,” an Apple spokesperson said, in a statement shared with MacRumors. “All of our valued team members will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple. We look forward to welcoming our customers at our nearby Apple Park Visitor Center and other locations, on Apple.com, and the Apple Store app.”

The offices at the Infinite Loop campus will continue to be used by Apple’s corporate employees, with only the store closing… The store first opened in 1993 as The Company Store, and it focused primarily on selling Apple-branded merchandise. Following renovations in 2015, it reopened as a more traditional Apple retail store… The store is one of Apple’s smaller locations, and it does not offer Genius Bar appointments or “Today at Apple” creative sessions.

MacDailyNews Take: Having been to both the Infinite Loop and Apple Park stores, of course, we’re sad to see the former go, as it’s located at the original Mecca for Apple fans and has it’s own, more laid-back vibe versus the busier, much more touristy Apple Park store. Of course, the closing is understandable, given the amount of business the outlet likely does and Apple Park is close nearby.

