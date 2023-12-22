‘The Family Plan,’ starring Mark Wahlberg, quickly becomes Apple TV+’s most watched movie

After premiering last week on Apple TV+, the Mark Wahlberg-led The Family Plan has quickly become the most successful movie the service has ever streamed, beating out the likes of Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, and CODA, the 94th Academy Awards’ Best Picture-winner, Deadline reports citing “insiders.”

In The Family Plan, Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

The December 15 premiere of the Mark Wahlberg-starrer The Family Plan on Apple TV+ debuted as the most viewed movie ever for the service, and now stands as the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, per insiders. The Jennifer Aniston–Reese Witherspoon The Morning Show is the service’s series record holder after its new season that began in September saw audience increases by 20% over its second season, powered by growth in the U.S., and Canada, Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, France and India. [Also], it is becoming clear that on big-ticket pictures, product-starved theaters are good places to start, and with studios helping out on the P&A spend, these properties are more valuable when they do make it to the streaming service. Ridley Scott’s Napoleon surging toward $200 million is an eye-opener. The film cost about that much to make and the theatrical splits and distribution fees to Sony don’t cover the budget. But it defrays those costs and doesn’t harm the product when it becomes a big offering on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ continues to fire on all cylinders!

