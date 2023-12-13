Pixelmator Pro 3.5 delivers full HDR support

The new Pixelmator Pro 3.5 update released Wednesday delivers full HDR support, letting you open, edit, and export images and videos with high dynamic range, adds support for macOS Sonoma, and includes a few smaller improvements and fixes.

What’s new in Pixelmator Pro 3.5:

Full HDR Support

• You can now take advantage of the full support for HDR content in Pixelmator Pro and enjoy better contrast and true-to-life colors in your images and videos.

• Open and edit images and videos in a wide range of different HDR file formats.

• Enjoy full support for HDR layers and edit them just like any other layers, using all your favorite tools and features in Pixelmator Pro.

• Share your edited designs using HDR image and video formats.

Supported HDR File Formats

• Open ISO HDR formats like HEIC, AVIF, JPEG XL, PNG, and TIFF.

• Work with popular video formats like MP4 and MOV, and video compression types such as HEVC and Apple ProRes that support HDR.

• Unlock the full dynamic range in photos and videos taken with iPhone.

• Seamlessly open and edit HDR images created using the Smart HDR feature in Photomator, as well as specialized HDR formats like OpenEXR, Radiance HDR, and

32-bit TIFFs from Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom.

• Effortlessly work with RAW or Apple ProRAW photos in HDR.

• To work with HDR content in Pixelmator Pro, your device must be running macOS Sonoma and be equipped with a compatible display. For the absolute best HDR editing experience, use Pro Display DR or the latest MacBook Pro model with a Liquid Retina XDR display.

Seamless HDR Editing

• Use HDR content in multi-layered compositions and work with HDR layers just like any other layers.

• Work with selections or create new documents from the Clipboard keeping all the HDR data.

• Keep all the HDR data intact, even when you merge layers or convert RAW images into pixels.

• Choose to always load HDR content or open images in SDR in Pixelmator Pro settings.

• Enjoy HDR support everywhere in Pixelmator Pro, including thumbnails in the Layers sidebar, color adjustment presets, effect presets, the Zoom tool, and more.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: We use Pixelmator Pro daily and highly recommend the application. More info via Apple’s Mac App Store here.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.