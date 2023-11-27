‘Silo’ creator Graham Yost on the key to the Apple TV+ series’ success

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Though the Apple series is as high-concept as it gets-the adaptation of Hugh Howey’s novels is about a futuristic community that exists in a massive underground vault with 144 floors — there are no spaceships in Silo. And there are certainly no lasers. “It’s not science heavy,” says Yost, the clever mind behind FX’s Justified, who created the Rebecca Ferguson starrer for the streamer. “For me, it’s fantasy, it’s whatever. It’s alternate reality, all that stuff. But the key is to make it feel real and lived-in. I mean honestly, if you pick at the science too much, it falls apart.” (The drama has already been renewed for a second season.) “The thing that got me was, wait a second, what happened? Why are they there? When can they go out?” says Yost, who also EPs Apple’s other sleeper hit, Slow Horses. “As a reader of the books, I kept turning the pages. I wanted to find out, and I felt that Hugh did an incredible and smart version of answering those questions in a satisfying way. So that’s been our guiding star in the writers room. Let’s never forget this is a mystery.”

