Finnish startup Varjo launches $3,990 mixed-reality headset to take on Apple Vision Pro

Finnish mixed-reality startup Varjo on Monday launched its latest headset, the XR-4, a $3,990 devices that it hopes to sell to large enterprise firms.

Ryan Browne for CNBC:

‎

It comes as various major tech companies are betting big on virtual and augmented reality, a space they see serving as the next big shift for technology, with an impact of a similar scale to that of the invention of the internet or the mobile phone. The XR-4 headset has two 4K displays and a 50% wider field of view compared with previous-generation devices. The XR-4 also has two 20-megapixel cameras on the front to enable so-called pass-through mixed reality. This is where the user can see the world around them through actual lenses embedded in the headsets, as opposed to being completely immersed in a virtual world. Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro headset is expected to launch next year.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Varjo’s XR-4 is not real competition for the Apple Vision Pro, which has no commensurate rival.

The XR-4 requires hand-held “Varjo Controllers” to operate. Apple Vision Pro allows users to navigate 3D environments via sophisticated eye-tracking and hand gestures – no hand-held controllers necessary, although, importantly, they can be added for specific use cases.

As the Apple Pencil is to iPad, an accessory for specific use cases, hand-held controllers will be to Apple Vision Pro. – MacDailyNews, August 21, 2023

Plus, the significantly more advanced Apple Vision Pro costs $500 less than this markedly more rudimentary non-starter.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.