Rave reviews pile up for Apple TV+ series ‘Slow Horses’ season 3

Season three of “Slow Horses,” the critically acclaimed espionage drama starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman and adapted from “Real Tigers,” the third novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series “Slough House,” is piling up strong reviews. The six-episode third season of “Slow Horses” will make its highly anticipated global debut on Wednesday, November 29 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 27, on Apple TV+.

Andrew Williams for ShortList:

Slow Horses: Season 3 seems to have pulled off a near-impossible feat, in being even better than the second and first season.

Reviews of the third season of Apple TV+’s Slow Horses are beginning to dribble out, and they are nothing short of incandescent… we’re seeing glowing 5-star reviews across the board.

“Is Slow Horses the perfect TV drama? I think it might be, you know,” reads the opener to The Telegraph’s 5-star review. Reviewer Anita Singh suggests it’s the key reason to get an Apple TV Plus subscription right now…

Slow Horses season 3 has also been given a 5-star review at The Evening Standard.

“While the plotting and set pieces are both as taut as an assassin’s sticky garrote, it’s the roll call of lovably trainwreck characters that keeps Slow Horses galloping along so engagingly,” the review reads. “From the get go, this is nervy, visceral stuff but it still has heaps of fun letting all the players mercilessly banter each other into oblivion. The previous seasons set the bar high, but this is probably the best yet.”