Leaked iPhone 16 Pro battery images reveal new metal casing for better heat dispersal

A photo shared by Kosutami on X shows what’s claimed to be a battery with a new metal casing that’s an “early stage” prototype designed for the iPhone 16 Pro.
Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:
The leaked battery has the same L-shaped design that Apple uses in its iPhone batteries. However, unlike any other iPhone battery, this one is covered by a metal shell instead of the traditional foil covering.
Since we’re a year away from the announcement of the iPhone 16, Apple may scrap its plans and reuse the same battery design as the current iPhone generations. However, if the prototype is real and the new battery passes the tests, we may see significant improvements when it comes to heat dissipation.
A metal shell would help better distribute the heat rather than concentrating it. With the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple faced many complaints about devices overheating for no reason, so the company is likely working on improved thermals for the next iPhone.
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s Kosutami’s post via X:
Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto
Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)
Current stage prototype has changed some design: from glossy surface to frosted metal shell, and with a redesigned connector#Apple #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/QvguZ7CrtL
— Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) November 20, 2023
