Tim Cook discusses Apple’s ‘very detailed’ CEO succession plan with Dua Lipa

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that he has no plans to retire in the next couple of years, but Apple has very detailed succession plans in place in case something unpredictable happens.

Eleanor Pringle for Yahoo Finance:

‎

Speaking to artist Dua Lipa on her ‘At Your Service’ podcast released over the weekend, Cook said he couldn’t imagine his life without his days at Apple.

Although remaining CEO until 2050 — in order to see Apple’s promise of a 90% reduction in emissions come to fruition — might be a bit of a “stretch,” Cook admitted, he has no plans to leave anytime soon.

However Cook, estimated to be worth more than $1 billion by Bloomberg, said that hadn’t prevented the team from the all-important task of succession planning.

“We’re a company that believes in working on succession plans, so we have very detailed succession plans,” Cook revealed. “Because something that’s unpredictable can always happen, I can step off the wrong curb tomorrow — I pray that doesn’t happen.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cook declined to comment on who may take the helm of the company which made history as the first Wall Street valued at $3 trillion.

However he did confirm his incumbent is likely to be an internal candidate as opposed to an external recruit… Cook explained: “My job is to prepare several people for the ability to succeed, and I really want the person to come from within Apple. So that’s my role is to make sure there’s several for the board to pick from.”