Apple releases four-minute ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ holiday film

Apple on Tuesday released a nearly four-minute holiday film called “Fuzzy Feelings.” The stop-motion portions were shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max and edited on MacBook Air.

Apple via YouTube:

Creativity has the power to change the way we see each other, and the world. Sometimes, seeing things through a new lens can make all the difference. You make the holidays.

MacDailyNews Take: Bonus behind-the-scenes video:

