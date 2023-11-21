Sonos preps $400-plus headphones, TV set-top box to take on Apple

Sonos is prepping several new products that will see it competing with Apple’s AirPods Max and Apple TV hardware, according to a new report from Bloomberg News.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

‎

Upcoming over-ear headphones will take on the AirPods Max, which Apple has not yet updated. Sonos plans to offer the headphones in black and white, and features will include voice control navigation and synchronization with Sonos speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers. Sonos plans to price its over-ear headphones at $400 to $500, which is in line with the ‌AirPods Max…

Sonos has been working on the headphones for several years, and they are set to be available as early as April 2024. In the future, the company may also develop a set of earbuds that would be similar to the AirPods.

In late 2024 or 2025, Sonos will introduce a set-top streaming box akin to the Apple TV. The device will serve as a hub for Sonos audio equipment with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and it will offer apps and streaming services much like existing set-top boxes.

Sonos is developing an Android-based operating system for the set-top box, expected to be priced somewhere between $150 and $200.