Apple and Sony give PS5 owners six free months of Apple Music

Apple and Sony have teamed up to deliver up to six free months of Apple Music on PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles. Users can create their own personal gaming playlist on Apple Music and listen before, during, or after their gameplay sessions.

All PlayStation 5 models are eligible. This offer is valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple Music.

PS5 users simply need an account for the PlayStation Network, an Apple ID, and to redeem the offer by November 15th, 2024 and listen to over 100 million songs, all ad-free.

MacDailyNews Note: How to redeem your offer:

Find the Apple Music app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home. Download and open the Apple Music app and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

Enjoy up to 6 free months of Apple Music!

