U.S. lawmakers question Apple over cancellation of Jon Stewart flop

U.S. lawmakers, citing concerns that content related to China was behind the cancellation, asked Apple to explain the abrupt end of political comedian Jon Stewart’s television show on its streaming service, according to a letter made public on Wednesday.
Patricia Zengerle and Michael Martina for Reuters:
The New York Times reported last month that Stewart’s show on Apple’s streaming service was ending, the result of creative differences. The newspaper said Stewart told members of his staff that potential show topics related to China and artificial intelligence were causing concern to Apple executives.
MacDailyNews Take:
How to save face when your low-viewership flop is finally canceled (after a bonus season gifted by Apple)? Drop the threadbare "creative differences" into the complicit press and let the echo chamber do the work. pic.twitter.com/GgBVGCREeE
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) October 20, 2023
“While companies have the right to determine what content is appropriate for their streaming service, the coercive tactics of a foreign power should not be directly or indirectly influencing these determinations,” the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Competition with the Chinese Communist Party said in the letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook.
The letter asked representatives of Apple for a briefing on its concerns by Dec. 15, 2023. And said it also exected to speak with representatives of Stewart.
“To reassure the creative community in light of these reports, we also respectfully request that Apple publicly commit that content that could be perceived as critical of the CCP or the PRC is welcome on Apple TV+ and other Apple services,” said the letter, signed by the panel’s Republican chairperson, Representative Michael Gallagher, and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, the panel’s ranking Democrat.
MacDailyNews Take: The thing was cancelled because not enough people watched it. “The Problem with Jon Stewart” has been a flop since it debuted and, even after attempting to rework it and an extra season gifted by Apple, it still couldn’t be saved – likely because Jon Stewart passed his sell-by date a decade ago.
And, by the way, Apple can cancel any series it wants to cancel whenever it so wishes, even if they do it to appease the Chinese Communist Party.
See also: ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ on Apple TV+ is that it’s a flop – April 18, 2022
10 Comments
What happened to his face?!
With all the MASSIVE problems caused by the lying, corrupt, racist, pedophile dementia patient install in the White House, they waste their time on this bulshit??????????????????
What MDN claims is the complete opposite of reality – how can you make such an utterly false claim over something so easy to verify? I guess you think that anything left wing cannot possibly be popular. https://appleinsider.com/articles/21/10/14/the-problem-with-jon-stewart-takes-top-spot-as-apples-most-viewed-unscripted-series
You lie by omission.
That was for the first episode of the series. At that time, its only “unscripted series” competition on Apple TV+ was “The Oprah Conversation.” As soon as the second episode, it became clear they no one was wasting their time watching the POS show.
“The Problem with Jon Stewart” was a flop. That’s why it’s no longer being produced.
Stop lying by omission and calling it a “fact check,” yf liar.
MDN nailed it. “Creative differences” was a cover for low viewership.
Good Old Trump cult leader, “Truth Detector” (😂) and MDN in general, never, ever fail to elicit howls of laughter with the posts/replies on this website. It is essential daily reading in my office for my co-workers & I. It’s our favorite example of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Please, please keep them coming.
So Lawrence, in your office how much does it pay to be a boot licking gopher for Karine Jean-Pierre?
Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz, “Jon Stewart,” thought he was invincible.
He found out otherwise, so he dropped the “Apple opposed talk of ‘China’ and ‘AI’ (?)” PR line to his commie comrades at the NYT instead of owning up to being a viewership failure. If the show worked from the outset, it wouldn’t have been so drastically re-tooled after season one. That version failed, too. Apple declined to give him a third strike. (Had him talk a walk instead.)
Now, self-serving idiot politicians want to look like they’re “tough on China” by asking stupid questions because ol’ Jon Stew tried to do a little PR face-saving through NYT propagandists.
As MDN says so clearly above, “Apple can cancel any series it wants to cancel whenever it so wishes, even if they do it to appease the Chinese Communist Party.”