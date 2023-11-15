Check out these Apple Vision Pro onboarding videos

X user @M1Astra has posted several videos that Apple uses to onboard new Apple Vision Pro users.
This is the Apple Vision Pro onboarding, with audio & languages.
Headphones on! pic.twitter.com/49t4W8hAKN
— M1 (@M1Astra) November 4, 2023
New video tutorial showing Persona Enrollment for Apple Vision Pro added in visionOS beta 6!
The enrollment uses the EyeSight display to guide the user. pic.twitter.com/cGfsdTuIaY
— M1 (@M1Astra) November 14, 2023
New onboarding video added in visionOS beta 6!
"Input Training" pic.twitter.com/ThKGBL4FbA
— M1 (@M1Astra) November 14, 2023
This is the Apple Vision Pro Hands, Eyes, and Lenses onboarding.
You'll set up your hands by looking at them, align your eyes with dots, and look at an App Clip code to pair your prescription lenses. https://t.co/sVI94f1YtZ pic.twitter.com/sx5n9uIDvQ
— M1 (@M1Astra) November 5, 2023
MacDailyNews Note: Bonus videos:
Higher quality video of the Open Sky, Joshua Tree, and Mount Hood Environments are below. https://t.co/kEjj6OQEVM pic.twitter.com/6EZLPFsPdd
— M1 (@M1Astra) October 21, 2023
Mount Hood pic.twitter.com/7kQieqfRiE
— M1 (@M1Astra) October 21, 2023
Open Sky pic.twitter.com/r1lPOOTVu2
— M1 (@M1Astra) October 21, 2023
2 Comments
Can’t imagine having a use for that. And it is going to make kids who already have Apple watches even tougher to teach. Good job, Apple. Copying failed Google strategies years later is a winning strategy. 🙄 Yes, that is sarcasm. Under Tim Cook, Apple has done more damage to our society as Steve did good. But were t were a balance, it isn’t. Somebody, if you are so smart, please make an alternative to Apple, and do not utter the word ‘Linux’. What a disaster, but I guess that doesn’t matter if CEO Timmy can check the financial boxes and make investors happy, and only the fat cat investors, not the rest of us. What a joke.
Man, I miss ZuneTang.