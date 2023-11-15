Check out these Apple Vision Pro onboarding videos

X user @M1Astra has posted several videos that Apple uses to onboard new Apple Vision Pro users.

This is the Apple Vision Pro onboarding, with audio & languages. Headphones on! pic.twitter.com/49t4W8hAKN — M1 (@M1Astra) November 4, 2023

New video tutorial showing Persona Enrollment for Apple Vision Pro added in visionOS beta 6! The enrollment uses the EyeSight display to guide the user. pic.twitter.com/cGfsdTuIaY — M1 (@M1Astra) November 14, 2023

New onboarding video added in visionOS beta 6! "Input Training" pic.twitter.com/ThKGBL4FbA — M1 (@M1Astra) November 14, 2023

This is the Apple Vision Pro Hands, Eyes, and Lenses onboarding. You'll set up your hands by looking at them, align your eyes with dots, and look at an App Clip code to pair your prescription lenses. https://t.co/sVI94f1YtZ pic.twitter.com/sx5n9uIDvQ — M1 (@M1Astra) November 5, 2023

Bonus videos:

Higher quality video of the Open Sky, Joshua Tree, and Mount Hood Environments are below. https://t.co/kEjj6OQEVM pic.twitter.com/6EZLPFsPdd — M1 (@M1Astra) October 21, 2023



