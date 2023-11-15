Check out these Apple Vision Pro onboarding videos

2 Comments

Apple Vision Pro onboarding videos

X user @M1Astra has posted several videos that Apple uses to onboard new Apple Vision Pro users.

MacDailyNews Note: Bonus videos:



Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

2 Comments

  1. Can’t imagine having a use for that. And it is going to make kids who already have Apple watches even tougher to teach. Good job, Apple. Copying failed Google strategies years later is a winning strategy. 🙄 Yes, that is sarcasm. Under Tim Cook, Apple has done more damage to our society as Steve did good. But were t were a balance, it isn’t. Somebody, if you are so smart, please make an alternative to Apple, and do not utter the word ‘Linux’. What a disaster, but I guess that doesn’t matter if CEO Timmy can check the financial boxes and make investors happy, and only the fat cat investors, not the rest of us. What a joke.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,