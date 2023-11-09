Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Mexico City hospital with vertigo

Apple co-founder Steve “Woz” Wozniak is in hospital in Mexico, according to multiple reports. The 73-year-old engineering genius was in Mexico City attending the World Business Forum (WBF), a business conference.

Wozniak was taken to the hospital at 3 p.m. local time after fainting just minutes before his participation at the event.

TMZ:

‎

Steve Wozniak has been hospitalized in Mexico City after taking ill and suffering what appears to be vertigo… TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Woz gave a speech Wednesday in Mexico City at the World Business Forum, after which he told his wife he was “feeling strange.” He then started exhibiting symptoms that alarmed his wife, who said he needed to go to the hospital. We’re told the 73-year-old cofounder of Apple resisted, saying he’d be OK, but his wife persisted and ultimately insisted he go to the hospital… doctors are performing tests. Several people from Steve’s team are flying from the U.S. to Mexico City on a private jet, to see firsthand what is going on with him and take him back to the U.S. for further treatment if that’s necessary.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, it’s a minor issue like dehydration or fatigue and Woz will be fine!

‎

