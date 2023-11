Apple TV+ debuts trailer and announces soundtrack for holiday special ‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’

Apple on Wednesday revealed the trailer for the all-new holiday event “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas,” set to debut globally on November 22 on Apple TV+, and announced a companion album launching the same date, available on all music streaming platforms. Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special will feature Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

Joining Waddingham on stage will include Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Phil Dunster and more special guests, with additional performers including the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, The Fabulous Lounge Swingers and an 18-piece band. Along the way, Hannah shares her personal journey to this magical moment with anecdotes and memories about her own holiday experiences.

The live soundtrack, available for pre-save, will be available on all music streaming platforms via Platoon on November 22, and features every musical highlight from the special. Waddingham’s performance of “What Christmas Means To Me” is available as a single now.

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is executive produced by Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco and produced by Done + Dusted (“Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” John Legend’s “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” “The Little Mermaid Live!,” London Olympic opening and closing ceremonies). They are also the same team behind Apple’s hit “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.”

The holiday special is directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton (Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies).

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,631 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

‎

