Apple TV+ scores record 27 Children’s & Family Emmy Award nominations

Apple TV+ was recognized today with a record 27 nominations across 15 programs for the second annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. Beloved Apple Original series for kids and families “Jane,” “Best Foot Forward,” “Helpsters,” “Slumberkins,” “Ghostwriter,” “Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School” and “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights all landed top program nominations. Additionally, Apple’s series “Pinecone & Pony” “Interrupting Chicken,” “Hello Jack! The Kindness Show,” “Circuit Breakers,” “Life by Ella,” “Get Rolling With Otis,” “Shape Island” and “Frog and Toad” also received recognition. The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards will be presented later this year in Los Angeles.

“Jane,” the mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, leads the Apple TV+ nominations with five honors, including Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series; followed closely by Daytime Emmy Award winner “Helpsters” with four honors including Outstanding Preschool Series. DGA Award winner “Best Foot Forward” also lands an Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series nod, alongside “Slumberkins” for Outstanding Preschool Series, Daytime Emmy Award nominee “Ghostwriter” for Outstanding Young Teen Series, “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” — Night of the Lights for Outstanding Fiction Special and Leo Award winner “Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School” for Outstanding Animated Special.

First-time nominee Veda Cienfuegos is nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program for “Circuit Breakers,” alongside Young Artist Award winner Maria Nash and Daytime Emmy Award nominee Juliet Donenfeld, who scored nominations for Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program in “Pinecone & Pony” and “Interrupting Chicken,” respectively.

These are the latest Children’s & Family Emmy Awards honors for Apple TV+ following three wins in 2022 including Best Art Direction for “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Best Directing for “Stillwater” and Best Non-Fiction Program for “Who are You, Charlie Brown?”; in addition to four Daytime Emmy Award wins in 2021 for Apple Original kids and family series including Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program and Individual Achievement in Animation: Character Animation for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”; Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater” and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters.” Apple TV+ was the first streaming service to win Daytime Emmys in its first year of eligibility after earning awards for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter,” as well as Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 392 wins and 1,629 award nominations and counting, including the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry.

In total, Apple landed 27 Children’s & Family Emmy Award nominations today including:

“Jane”

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Outstanding Lighting, Camera and Technical Arts

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

“Helpsters”

Outstanding Preschool Series

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

Outstanding Puppet Design and Styling

“Best Foot Forward”

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program

“Slumberkins”

Outstanding Preschool Series

“Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Young Teen Series

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” – Night of the Lights

Outstanding Fiction Special

Outstanding Puppet Design and Styling

“Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School”

Outstanding Animated Special

“Pinecone & Pony”

Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Maria Nash

“Interrupting Chicken”

Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Juliet Donenfeld

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Circuit Breakers”

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program — Veda Cienfuegos

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Program

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

“Life By Ella”

Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program

“Frog and Toad”

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Get Rolling With Otis”

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Shape Island”

Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program

“Best Foot Forward”

Based on the book “Just Don’t Fall” by real-life paralympic athlete, author motivational speaker and comedian Josh Sundquist, the live-action series follows 12-year-old Josh Dubin as he goes from homeschool to public school, eager to experience everything middle school has to offer! But along the way, Josh also faces a brand-new set of challenges, including how to get an entire school of kids to see past his prosthetic leg, and get to know him for who he is. With the support of his parents and the help of his best friends Kyle and Gabriella, Josh learns, laughs and grows, eager to come back every day for more. From Apple Studios in association with Muse Entertainment, “Best Foot Forward” stars Logan Marmino, Stephen Schneider, Joy Suprano, Peyton Jackson and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss.

“Circuit Breakers”

“Circuit Breakers” is a half-hour futuristic anthology series that tackles kid-relatable issues through a sci-fi lens. But not everything is as it seems, and curiosity leads to chaos. Each installment of “Circuit Breakers” features a sci-fi twist on kid-relatable stories, with the intent of kids and families asking themselves how they would act in each unique situation. The gripping trailer highlights the seven distinct stories with cast including Callan Farris, Nathaniel Buescher, Veda Cienfuegos, Cole Keriazakos, Maz Jobrani, Cale Ferrin, Quincy Kirkwood, Arielle Halili, Gavin MacIver-Wright, Khiyla Aynne, Maya McNair and more.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” — Night of the Lights

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober and new Fraggle friends — have returned for all-new adventures in the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights holiday special, about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

It’s the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and the Rock is filled with songs and cheer. When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.

“Frog and Toad”

Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

“Frog and Toad” is based on the beloved Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel, and features a talented voice cast including Academy Award winner Nat Faxon, Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, John Hodgman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny, Selene Luna, Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho and Betsy Sodaro.

“Get Rolling With Otis”

Based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, “Get Rolling With Otis,” is an animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcoming young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the tractor and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they’re feeling, and rolls into action to help! Get rolling with new adventures, new friends and a little tractor who’s big on helping others.

“Ghostwriter”

Honored with the Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming Award at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys, and making Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win a Daytime Emmy in its first year of eligibility, “Ghostwriter” is touted as a “knockout” and a “clever” show for today’s youth, the series additionally earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award, and recognition from Common Sense Media.

“Ghostwriter” is a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop. In its second season, the series’ young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like “Malia and the Magic Paintbrush” and “The Cobalt Mask,” and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of “Sherlock Holmes” fame. Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny is the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. “Ghostwriter” is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show”

The breakthrough live action series from creators Jack McBrayer and children’s TV veteran and author, Angela C. Santomero, aims to ignite kindness through exploring empathy, humor, playfulness and imagination.

Anchored around Emmy Award nominee Jack McBrayer’s infectious positivity and whimsical humor, “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” invites preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world. Alongside series regulars Jack McBrayer, Markita Prescott and Albert Kong who is recurring, special guest visitors include Paul Scheer and Sam Richardson. Jack inspires kids to solve problems with heart. The series showcases stories where acts of kindness are shown through “The Three C’s” – caring, connecting and cascading – from one person to another. The series also features original songs from the Grammy Award-winning band, OK Go.

“Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” is co-created and executive produced by McBrayer and Santomero. The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group with animation by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films. Jax Media also produces. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso serve as executive producers alongside showrunner and Emmy Award nominee, Guy Toubes. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore executive produce for Jax Media. Junlei Li, the Saul Zaentz senior lecturer in Early Childhood Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, serves as the kindness and human connection expert on the series.

“Helpsters”

“Helpsters” is a live-action preschool series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” which follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Preschoolers discover the power of teamwork with the engaging and encouraging Helpsters, while absorbing important lessons in pre-coding skills, self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more. Cody and “Helpsters” are called “positive, colorful, tuneful and educational,” by the Parents’ Choice Foundation. “Helpsters” is created by Emmy Award-winning and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal-winning Tim McKeon, who is also showrunner of the series, and is executive produced by McKeon and creative executive Kay Wilson Stallings.

“Interrupting Chicken”

Based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, “Interrupting Chicken” is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild.

The series stars the voice talents of three time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown as Papa, Juliet Donenfeld as Piper, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson as CJ, Maximus Riegel as Benjamin, Luke Lowe as Duckston, Jakari Fraser as Theodore and more.

“Jane”

“Jane” is a mission-driven series for kids and families inspired by the work of world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a United Nations Messenger of Peace, from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute.

Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg, and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

“Life by Ella”

“Life By Ella” follows Ella as she returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds and a major “seize the day” mentality following her stint with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before, and determined not to let the minutiae of fake friends and social media status distract her. The series stars Lily Brooks O’Briant, Artyon Celestine, and Vanessa Carrasco with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm, Mary Faber, Aidan Wallace, Kunal Dudheker and Maya Lynne Robinson.

“Pinecone & Pony”

Based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Beaton, and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a young girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, is learning that there’s more than one way to be a warrior. Together they’ll show their world how to challenge expectations, and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

From DreamWorks Animation, First Generation Films and bestselling author Kate Beaton, the series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon and Viola Abley.

“Shape Island”

This clever, funny and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The all-new stop motion series for kids and families is based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, featuring the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown as the Narrator, Harvey Guillen as Square, Scott Adsit as Triangle and Gideon Adlon as Circle.

“Slumberkins”

Based on the leading children’s emotional learning brand Slumberkins, the series brings to life characters from the beloved books while empowering the emotional wellness of children through supportive storytelling. Embark on adventures with Bigfoot, Unicorn, Sloth, Yak and Fox as they explore a world of feelings.

Emmy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson serves as executive music producer, creating original music for the mixed media puppet/2D animation series from The Jim Henson Company, featuring the voice talents of young newcomers Brayden Morgan as Bigfoot, Olive Baity as Unicorn, Miles Flack as Sloth, Araceli Prasarttongosoth as Yak and Yonas Kibreab as Fox with narration by Jennifer Hale.

“Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School”

The Peanuts gang are anxious about starting at a new school in the fall, inspiring Lucy to start her own school instead, but teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds. “Lucy’s School” is a love letter to teachers, and an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child. It explores the fear of change, and shows how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears.

