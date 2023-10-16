Why Apple TV+ could win streaming rights for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

There are several reasons why Apple TV+ could win the rights to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”:
• Apple Music and Taylor Swift have a close relationship. Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world, and Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists in the world. Apple Music has exclusive rights to stream some of Swift’s music, and the company has worked closely with her on marketing campaigns and other initiatives.
• Apple TV+ is a growing streaming service with a focus on high-quality content. Apple TV+ is still a relatively new streaming service, but it has quickly become known for its high-quality content, such as shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also investing heavily in new content, and signing a deal to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would be a major coup for the service.
• Apple TV+ is available on a wide range of devices. Apple TV+ is available on a wide range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs, and game consoles. This means that a large number of people would be able to watch the concert film if it were streamed on Apple TV+.
• Apple has the financial resources to outbid other streaming services. Apple is one of the richest companies in the world, and it has the financial resources to outbid other streaming services for the rights to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”
Michael Grothaus for Fast Company:
Apple arguably is the best fit for Swift’s film because the company isn’t just a video streamer, it’s also a music giant.
Apple owns the second-most popular music streaming service in the world: Apple Music. And Swift has had plenty of dealings and influence with Apple Music in the past. Back in 2015, the company’s leadership bowed to Swift after she criticized Apple’s plans to withhold royalties from artists in the first three months of Apple Music’s life.
The Apple Music service has also distributed a Swift concert film before. In 2015, the company hosted Swift’s The 1989 World Tour Live concert film on Apple Music… And that was before Apple TV Plus even existed. Now that Apple has two streaming platforms, it could position Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour as a much-watch event whether you’re a subscriber to Apple Music or Apple TV Plus. As a video and music streamer, Apple can offer Swift cross-marketing possibilities Netflix and Disney can’t.
MacDailyNews Take: The synergy that only Apple TV+ and Apple Music can offer should be very appealing to Swift.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
7 Comments
Hello Ms Swift. Can we introduce you to the Vision Pro?
U2. Hi. Have you seen the Vision Pro? We think it’s a perfect fit for that sphere thing you’re doing in Vegas where it costs someone a few grand just to come and see your show.
I was thinking the same .. in fact – I thought there as a report about the Eras tour being filmed in 3D – or whatever format works especially well with the Vision Pro.
This ditzy broad got rich singing songs about her poor choices in the men she chose and then goes on to endorse Joe Biden for President. Hey, why break a winning streak. Or is that a losing streak? Anyways, why break a streak. Maybe she can shill for that half brain dead career criminal politician for “reelection” in 2024! Dingbats of a feather, stick together. In the meantime, average Americans are dealing with the repercussions of the idiocy that is Joe BIden. Sorry Apple, No Apple Vision Pro or the rumored more affordable version without the EyeSight feature, as all my current disposable income is going to pay for 40+ year high inflation where every one of my household bills has increased because businesses, according to them, are raising rates by just a “nominal” amount to their consumers to cover their increased costs thanks to the failure of Joe Biden. A nominal amount here and a nominal amount there, here a nominal amount, there a nominal amount, everywhere a nominal amount… hey, where the Hell is my nominal amount pay increase to cover all this?!?
GFY with your effing off topic bullshit.
Off Topic? Are you for real?!? MDN Posts for October 16, 2023, thus far… Taylor Swift Streaming Rights for “Errors” tour, New iPads announcement, Apple Store Online in Chile, and Apple is said to be working on a lower-priced Vision Pro model, aiming for a retail price between $1,500 – $2,500 that would omit EyeSight.
My post comment had two of the four MDN Posts within. Couldn’t get anymore current events then that in my post. Of course, you need to have intelligence to equate what was in my post to the relative posts by MDN and judging by your retort, you are severely lacking in that department. It sounds like it is time you get another booster shot. And sorry I dissed your pillow girlfriend Ms. Swift.
Though I am sure Apple could outbid others individually for exclusive rights, I’m not sure if the potential audience (e.g. the various ways you can view AppleTV+) outweighs the actual audience she can reach right now by releasing to multiple streaming platforms. In other words, Apple will not only have to outbid one other streaming platform, but possibly the total fees from 2-3 to ‘win’ the bid.
🥱