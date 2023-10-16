Why Apple TV+ could win streaming rights for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

There are several reasons why Apple TV+ could win the rights to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”:

• Apple Music and Taylor Swift have a close relationship. Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world, and Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists in the world. Apple Music has exclusive rights to stream some of Swift’s music, and the company has worked closely with her on marketing campaigns and other initiatives.

• Apple TV+ is a growing streaming service with a focus on high-quality content. Apple TV+ is still a relatively new streaming service, but it has quickly become known for its high-quality content, such as shows like “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show,” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also investing heavily in new content, and signing a deal to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would be a major coup for the service.

• Apple TV+ is available on a wide range of devices. Apple TV+ is available on a wide range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Smart TVs, and game consoles. This means that a large number of people would be able to watch the concert film if it were streamed on Apple TV+.

• Apple has the financial resources to outbid other streaming services. Apple is one of the richest companies in the world, and it has the financial resources to outbid other streaming services for the rights to stream “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

Michael Grothaus for Fast Company:

Apple arguably is the best fit for Swift’s film because the company isn’t just a video streamer, it’s also a music giant. Apple owns the second-most popular music streaming service in the world: Apple Music. And Swift has had plenty of dealings and influence with Apple Music in the past. Back in 2015, the company’s leadership bowed to Swift after she criticized Apple’s plans to withhold royalties from artists in the first three months of Apple Music’s life. The Apple Music service has also distributed a Swift concert film before. In 2015, the company hosted Swift’s The 1989 World Tour Live concert film on Apple Music… And that was before Apple TV Plus even existed. Now that Apple has two streaming platforms, it could position Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour as a much-watch event whether you’re a subscriber to Apple Music or Apple TV Plus. As a video and music streamer, Apple can offer Swift cross-marketing possibilities Netflix and Disney can’t.

MacDailyNews Take: The synergy that only Apple TV+ and Apple Music can offer should be very appealing to Swift.

