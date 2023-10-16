Apple said to announce new iPads this week

Supercharged reports that Apple will announce updates to its iPad lineup this week, citing “sources familiar with Apple’s media plans.”

Sami Fathi for Supercharged:

Apple is planning briefings with select media personnel scheduled for later this week specifically focused on the iPad.

The new products this week are expected to be updates to the iPad mini, iPad Air, and the entry-level iPad.

The sources added that the announcements could happen as soon as Tuesday, October 17.

The updates will feature minor spec bumps, bringing the models in line with faster and more efficient chips. The iPad Air will gain the M2 chip, an upgrade from the current M1 chip, while the upcoming iPad mini will feature the A16 Bionic chip.