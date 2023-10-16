Apple is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 55% of the company

The top 25 Apple shareholders own 40% of the company. Institutions own the lion’s share in the company with 55% ownership.

Simply Wall St. via Yahoo Finance:

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Apple is not owned by hedge funds. The company’s largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.