Lifted by American demand, Taiwan exports rise for first time in 13 months

Taiwan’s exports emerged from a year-long decline in September, rising for the first time in 13 months on increased American demand ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Exports to the U.S. rose 17.7%, a significant increase over August’s 8.8% growth.

Reuters:

‎

September exports rose 3.4% in value from a year earlier to $38.81 billion, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 3.0% contraction. Shipments also improved on a 7.3% fall in August, which was the smallest decline and the first single-digit percentage fall since October of last year. The ministry had forecast exports would return to growth as early as September or as late as November… For October, the ministry predicted exports would be between flat and down 3%. Taiwanese firms such as TSMC,, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple Inc , Nvidia and other global tech giants, while providing chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer goods.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: More good news, tangentially, for Apple

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.