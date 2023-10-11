Harry McCracken after reviewing Apple Watch Series 9, I bought one for myself

After reviewing the Apple Watch Series 9 for Fast Company, Harry McCracken paid the ultimate compliment by buying one for himself.

Apple last month introduced Apple Watch Series 9, bringing new features to the world’s best-selling watch. Apple Watch Series 9 is more powerful than ever with the new S9 SiP, which increases performance and capabilities; a magical new double tap gesture; a brighter display; faster on-device Siri, now with the ability to access and log health data; Precision Finding for iPhone; and more. Apple Watch Series 9 runs watchOS 10, which delivers redesigned apps, the new Smart Stack, new watch faces, new cycling and hiking features, and tools to support mental health.

Harry McCracken for Fast Company:

Back in 2015, when the Apple Watch was new, I bought one—and then found myself not using it much. At the time, it felt like a pretty rough draft of what Apple was trying to accomplish… After my original Apple Watch ended up at the back of my dresser drawer, I paid only fitful attention to the evolution of its successors, usually around the time they were announced. But for the past couple of weeks, I’ve been wearing the latest model, the Apple Watch Series 9. Living with nearly a decade’s worth of improvements all at once makes me feel like Rip Van Winkle waking up in a distant future in which everything is amazing. In fact, I liked the watch Apple provided for review so much that I’ve already bought one of my own. [T]hanks to Apple’s yearly updates, a 2023 Apple Watch is so much better than the 2015 original I never quite bonded with. It’s dramatically faster, with a bigger, brighter screen and more sensors… I can use the Apple Watch to tap myself into the San Francisco subway system and make payments using any of my credit cards. I’m luxuriating in excellent third-party apps such as Overcast, Fantastical, and Strava. My smart garage door offers an Apple Watch app that lets me open and close the door with two taps. I expect to keep discovering useful things I didn’t know my new watch could do.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 9 is a winning product and, next to Apple Watch Ultra 2, the best smartwatch ever made.

