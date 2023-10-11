PureVPN delivers a seamless VPN to your Apple TV

Apple’s newly released tvOS 17 offers the ability to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) on your Apple TV. PureVPN is one such app / service that iDrop News calls a “seamless” solution for VPN on your Apple TV.

Jesse Hollington for iDrop News:

A VPN creates an encrypted tunnel that helps protect your internet traffic from prying eyes — even those of your internet service provider (ISP)… Since a VPN creates a private, encrypted tunnel that your internet traffic passes through, the exit of that tunnel can be anywhere on the internet — in any country. This makes VPNs particularly great for accessing geographically restricted content, such as shows on Netflix that aren’t available in your home country.

When using a VPN, as far as Netflix and other streaming providers are concerned, you’re connecting from that exit point. They have no way of knowing where you’re really located — they can only see where you come out.

While PureVPN isn’t free — there’s a smallish monthly subscription fee — this is a scenario where you get what you pay for. Using a VPN requires a high degree of trust since you’re routing all your internet traffic through whoever owns the VPN servers.

At the very least, most “free” VPNs will have you effectively paying with your personal data…

After the past few days of playing with PureVPN, I can honestly say that it’s the VPN service to beat if you want to keep things private or overcome geoblocking on your Apple TV.