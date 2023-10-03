Apple again to stream ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,’ ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,’ and ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ free to all

Apple on Tuesday announced that beloved Peanuts holiday specials “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will each be available to non-subscribers for free.

These specials are available to Apple TV+ subscribers now and every day.

Apple TV+ will provide special free windows for non-subscribers to stream the iconic holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, including:

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” — Stream for Free Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, October 22

Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.

50th Anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” — Stream for Free Saturday, November 18 to Sunday, November 19

Celebrating 50 years of this Peanuts classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s home for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — Stream for Free Saturday, December 16 to Sunday, December 17

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s annual gift of Peanuts holiday specials for everyone continues!

