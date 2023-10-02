Original $17,000 Apple Watch Edition in 18-karat gold now obsolete

According to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, all first-generation Apple Watch models released in 2015, including the $17,000 Apple Watch Edition in 18-karat gold, hit Apple’s obsolete products list on September 30th.

The list of obsolete models includes the first-generation Apple Watch Edition with an 18-karat gold casing, which cost up to $17,000 in the U.S. when it was available. The solid-gold Apple Watch was discontinued in 2016 and replaced with a ceramic Apple Watch Edition, which was a more affordable luxury at up to $1,299. On the software side, watchOS 5 dropped compatibility with the solid-gold Apple Watch in 2018. All other 38mm and 42mm aluminum and stainless steel versions of the original Apple Watch, including Hermès variants, are also now classified as obsolete.

MacDailyNews Take: One man’s obsolete is another’s auction bonanza.

It’s worth much more shrink-wrapped in-the-box than worn or melted down, that’s for sure.

