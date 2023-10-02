Striking Hollywood actors resume talks with studios following end of writers’ strike

Following the end of the writers’ strike last week, striking Hollywood actors were set to meet with studios on Monday as the two sides restart talks.

Alexandra Canal for Yahoo Finance:

‎

SAG-AFTRA — the union that represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, recording artists, and other media professionals around the world — began a strike on July 14 after failing to negotiate a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which bargains on behalf of the major studios including Warner Bros., Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Sony. Similarly to the writers, SAG-AFTRA is fighting for more protections surrounding the role of artificial intelligence in media and entertainment in addition to better pay, improved working conditions, and higher streaming residuals as more movies and TV shows go directly to streaming. The writers’ union, or Writers Guild of America (WGA), had been on strike for nearly 150 days prior to its studio deal. The guild was successful in achieving many of its demands, which included increased regulations surrounding the use of artificial intelligence, minimum staffing requirements, a boost to streaming residuals, and more. Industry watchers largely expect SAG-AFTRA to reach a similar conclusion…

‎

MacDailyNews Note: The two sides are far apart currently as SAG-AFTRA demanding an 11% general wage increase in year one, a 4% increase in year two, and another 4% raise in year three, but the WGA strike concluded with a 5% wage increase this year, a 4% jump in 2024, and a 3.5% increase in 2025.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.