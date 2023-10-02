Apple TV+ reveals trailer for new docuseries ‘Messi Meets America,’ premieres October 11th



Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Messi Meets America,” the highly anticipated six-part documentary event from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Lionel Messi, the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world, as he makes his debut in Leagues Cup and Major League Soccer. The series is set to premiere globally on October 11 with the first three episodes. Additional episodes currently in production, to premiere later this season.

After over twenty unforgettable and record-breaking years of excellence between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with the Argentina national football team, Messi made a landmark decision that forever changed the face of soccer in North America by joining Major League Soccer and Inter Miami CF. Now, with unprecedented access to Messi and his new Inter Miami CF family, “Messi Meets America” takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the greatest player to ever step on the pitch leads his new team to a Leagues Cup title and beyond. From selling out record crowds across America at breakneck speed, to his incredible last-minute game-winning goal in his very first match, to moments with Messi and his Inter Miami CF teammates, the series chronicles Messi’s immersion in America, the remarkable journey and transformation of Inter Miami CF, and most significantly, the impact he is currently having on soccer in North America as “Messi Mania” crisscrosses the continent.

“Messi Meets America” is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Tim Pastore (“Free Solo,” “Jane”), Emmy and Tony Award winners Patrick Milling Smith and Brian Carmody, and Emmy Award winner Matt Renner (“Free Solo,” “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) of SMUGGLER Entertainment, alongside Scott Boggins (“The Circus,” “24/7”). The series is produced for Apple by SMUGGLER Entertainment, and produced in association with Major League Soccer.

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can also watch Messi take the pitch with Inter Miami CF on MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 378 wins and 1,576 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

About MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass, the subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer on the Apple TV app, is available in more than 100 countries and regions. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can watch all MLS matches and the highly anticipated MLS Cup playoffs, plus Leagues Cup matches and hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games, in English, Spanish or French — all with no blackouts — on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple devices, set-top boxes and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for MLS Season Pass at a special price of $12.99 per month or $25 for the rest of the season.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

