All iPhone displays are barcoded to prevent manufacturing scams

Apple spent millions to add a barcode to every iPhone display in order to avoid being charged hundreds of millions of dollars by manufacturers falsely claiming faulty screens.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Chinese display firms Lens Technology and Biel Crystal have been controversial over their alleged use of forced labor, and Apple has been accused of letting such accusations slide. But the company has not shied away from monitoring the two firms and their claims of manufacturing problems.

A new report from The Information stops well short of saying that the two display companies ever falsified their reports to Apple.

However, it does claim that 30% of iPhone screens used to be thrown away as faulty, reportedly costing Apple hundreds of millions of dollars. Following Apple’s creation of a new barcode system etched into the glass, the failure rate is now down to 10%.