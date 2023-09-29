‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max said to feature 6.85-inch display, Apple’s largest iPhone ever

Apple’s next-gen ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will each feature a significant increase in display sizes vs. the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

Current information suggests that the ‌iPhone 16‌ and 16 Plus will maintain the same dimensions as the current iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, with the only difference being an increase in weight of around 2 grams for both models – 173g for the ‌iPhone 16‌, and 203g for ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus. The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus will be available in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes as their predecessors. The ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature an increase in display size compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, measuring roughly 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. To be more precise, the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro will have a 6.27-inch display (159.31 mm), while the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will feature a 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) panel… The ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro and 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller than their predecessors, while also being somewhat wider. Interestingly, the width of both devices appears to align with their respective ‌iPhone‌ 14-series counterparts, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

MacDailyNews Take: Bigger is better, so bring ’em on!

The width of the iPhone 15 Pro models can match the iPhone 14 Pro models, but still offer larger displays thanks to Apple’s notably reduced bezel sizes offered in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Each iPhone 16 Pro model growing slightly taller plus the thinner bezels would account for the increase in each display’s diagonal measurement.

