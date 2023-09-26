EU Commissioner demands Apple open its ecosystem to rivals

Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union Thierry Breton on Tuesday demanded that Apple must open up the company’s vaunted walled garden – its ecosystem of hardware and software – to rivals.

Foo Yun Chee for Reuters:

“The next job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act) is to open up its gates to competitors,” Breton told Reuters.

“Be it the electronic wallet, browsers or app stores, consumers using an Apple iPhone should be able to benefit from competitive services by a range of providers,” he said.

The newly adopted DMA sets out a list of dos and don’ts for Apple and other tech companies to abide by to increase competition.

Breton also took aim at Apple’s arguments that security and privacy issues are the reasons why it has a closed ecosystem.

“EU regulation fosters innovation, without compromising on security and privacy,” he said.