EU Commissioner demands Apple open its ecosystem to rivals

Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union Thierry Breton on Tuesday demanded that Apple must open up the company’s vaunted walled garden – its ecosystem of hardware and software – to rivals.
“The next job for Apple and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act) is to open up its gates to competitors,” Breton told Reuters.
“Be it the electronic wallet, browsers or app stores, consumers using an Apple iPhone should be able to benefit from competitive services by a range of providers,” he said.
The newly adopted DMA sets out a list of dos and don’ts for Apple and other tech companies to abide by to increase competition.
Breton also took aim at Apple’s arguments that security and privacy issues are the reasons why it has a closed ecosystem.
“EU regulation fosters innovation, without compromising on security and privacy,” he said.
MacDailyNews Take: Put down the pipe, Terry.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
9 Comments
BREAKING NEWS: Time Cook demands EU open up its governance system to rival Government systems for open and fair competition.
I love State-ism and the EU Nannies…presumptuously deciding for all under the guise of betterment for all (and, because we know best).
…because government knows what’s best for us.
I say yeah, let’s compete; apple exits for one year and then is allowed to come back in “as is, or with any new and improved” tech and we’ll see who stacks up the best after one more year has passed.
Perhaps if Thierry Breton stamped his feet and held his breath.. Apple would cave.
Brexit!
Amexit
Somehow, these Supra-Govennment a******s have to be reined in!
Hope the EU is not bluffing. Would be nice to see a good dise if authoritarian leftism on a leftist like Cook.