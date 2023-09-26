Apple is the top buyer of AI and machine learning companies

Since 2017, Apple has been the top buyer of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) companies, according to market research firm PitchBook.

Apple has purchased 21 AI startups since 2017, nearly double the number that Microsoft and Meta have bought. Accenture, a global consulting firm, bought 19 — good for second-most behind Apple. In recent years, Apple has bought AI startups focused on self-driving technology, voice design, music generation, and image recognition, according to PitchBook. These investments align with the company’s recent rollouts of new iPhone features like personal voice, where users can create an artificial voice that sounds like them, and live voicemail, a real-time transcription of the message.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in May, “Even if Apple does not necessarily call its features “artificial intelligence” (A.I.) or have a generative A.I. product, the company plays a prominent role in the field and will very likely continue to do so.”

