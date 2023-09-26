Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.0

macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing a rich set of new features to the Mac that make work and play even more powerful. With macOS Sonoma, desktop widgets unlock a new way to personalize the Mac and get more done, while stunning new screen savers, big updates to video conferencing and Safari, along with optimized gaming make the Mac experience better than ever.

Widgets and Stunning Screen Savers

With macOS Sonoma, widgets can be placed right on the desktop and blend seamlessly with the wallpaper while other windows are open. Widgets also become interactive so users can complete a reminder, play or pause media, access home controls, and perform various tasks directly from the widget on their desktop. And through the magic of Continuity, users can further customize their Mac with widgets from their iPhone.

Powerful Productivity for Video Conferencing

macOS Sonoma brings enhanced video conferencing features that enable users to present and share their work more effectively within any video conferencing app. Presenter Overlay displays users in front of the content they are sharing, and Reactions allow users to share how they feel with simple hand gestures that trigger fun, frame-filling 3D effects like balloons, confetti, hearts, and more.

A video conference call on MacBook Pro shows a presenter in front of a document they’re showing.

A Zoom meeting on MacBook Pro shows fireworks behind a presenter.

Enhanced Browsing with Safari

In Safari, profiles keep browsing separate between topics like work, school, and more so users can quickly switch between them. Private Browsing gets even better with added protection against some of the most advanced techniques used to track users — Private Browsing windows become locked when not in use and known trackers are blocked from loading. Safari users can also now add any website to the Dock as they would with an app, complete with a simplified toolbar and notifications for an app-like experience.

An Immersive Gaming Experience

With the power of Apple silicon, tens of millions of Macs can run demanding games with great performance, long battery life, and breathtaking visuals. macOS Sonoma improves the gaming experience even further with Game Mode, providing more consistent frame rates and dramatically reducing input and audio latency with wireless game controllers and AirPods. Game Mode works with any game, including recent and upcoming Mac games like DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, Stray, Layers of Fear, and SnowRunner.

Additional macOS Sonoma Updates

• Notes: Users can view PDFs and scans of presentations, assignments, research papers, and more right inside Notes. They can also create links from one note to another to relate ideas and content.

• Passwords: A set of passwords can now be shared among a group. Everyone in a group can add and edit passwords to keep them up to date, and since sharing is through iCloud Keychain, it’s end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, the one-time verification codes received in Mail will now autofill in Safari, making it easy to securely log in without leaving the browser.

• Messages: Search filters and swipe to reply enhance everyday messaging, while all-new Live Stickers can be created and synced across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

• Reminders: Intelligent grocery lists in Reminders streamline weekly trips to the store by organizing lists into sections and arranging them horizontally using a new column view.

• Keyboard: Autocorrect receives a comprehensive update with a transformer language model, a state-of-the-art on-device machine learning language model that improves accuracy. A refreshed design makes corrections easier to fix and inline predictions quickly finish sentences. Dictation brings next-level speech recognition and the ability to move fluidly between voice and typing.

• Screen Sharing: A new high performance mode in the Screen Sharing app delivers incredibly responsive remote access over high-bandwidth connections — enabling creative professionals to accomplish their work remotely.

