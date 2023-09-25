Teardown confirms Apple Watch Ultra 2’s larger battery

iFixit today shared a video with teardowns of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9, providing a closer look inside the watches, and confirming that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with a 564 mAh battery, as MacRumors first reported last week when it was revealed ina regulatory database.

A new advanced display architecture pushes the maximum brightness of Apple Watch Ultra 2 to 3000 nits for greater readability in harsh sunlight.
Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

This is around a 4% larger capacity than the 542 mAh battery in the original Apple Watch Ultra, but Apple says both models have the same battery life of up to 36 hours.

The video also confirms that the 41mm Series 9’s battery capacity is 282 mAh, which is unchanged from the 41mm Series 8.


MacDailyNews Note: All of the gory details are in iFixit’s disembowelments here:


