Demand for iPhone 15 Pro models outpacing supply – analysts

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max are seeing strong demand that’s outpacing supply, analysts say.
Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng wrote in a research note Monday that there are shipping delays for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which suggests that demand is outpacing supply. The higher-end Pro models are taking longer to ship than the less expensive base versions of the smartphone, Ng said… particularly in the Pro Max,” Ng said.
Apple’s website shows deliveries for some colors of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently delayed until mid-November.
Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani said in a note on Friday that data point to “robust demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, although slightly weaker on Pro/Plus vs. last year, which could have a positive impact on mix somewhat offset by lower volumes.” He rates Apple at Outperform with a $210 price target.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple will set a record for iPhone ASP this quarter.
More differentiation for the flagship iPhone is smart. It will increase iPhone ASP as it tempts would-be iPhone Pro buyers to move up to the iPhone Pro Max model. – MacDailyNews, May 9, 2023
2 Comments
I don’t want to be a fly in the ointment, but if supply is constrained because of the camera assembly in the iPhone Pro Max – as MacDailyNews reported itself – then demand outstripping supply isn’t necessarily a sign of record sales! What is MDN’s reasoning for thinking there will be record sales, then?
As numerous outlets have pointed out, the most popular model is the Pro Max. And it is, precisely that model that’s supply constrained.
…never mind the last question: MDN didn’t predict record sales but record ASPs (which it pretty much sets with every release these days, so no great forecasting needed there).