Demand for iPhone 15 Pro models outpacing supply – analysts

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max are seeing strong demand that’s outpacing supply, analysts say.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng wrote in a research note Monday that there are shipping delays for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which suggests that demand is outpacing supply. The higher-end Pro models are taking longer to ship than the less expensive base versions of the smartphone, Ng said… particularly in the Pro Max,” Ng said.

Apple’s website shows deliveries for some colors of the iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently delayed until mid-November.

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani said in a note on Friday that data point to “robust demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, although slightly weaker on Pro/Plus vs. last year, which could have a positive impact on mix somewhat offset by lower volumes.” He rates Apple at Outperform with a $210 price target.