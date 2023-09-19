Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is the iPhone to get – WSJ

Apple’s all-new iPhone 15 Pro Max is designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest ever. The new design also features contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before. And with the addition of Roadside Assistance via satellite, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup builds on Apple’s innovative satellite infrastructure to connect users to help if they have car trouble while off the grid.

iPhone 15 Pro Pro Max is available in four stunning new finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium.

Joanna Stern for The Wall Street Journal:

Apple, you’ve done it. You’ve finally got me to spend $1,200 for an iPhone as big as Antarctica. After years of resisting the biggest size, I’ve fallen into the company’s titanium trap. You don’t have to be a top-tier sucker like me. After a week of testing all the new iPhones, I can say the more affordable—well, less expensive—models are great choices, too. As I remind readers every year, prioritize the features you need and ignore the marketing hype. For me, it’s battery and cameras. Pick up one of the new Pro models and you can feel the $200 difference. What I do see myself using is the 5X telephoto lens on the Pro Max. The smaller 15 Pro only has a 3X zoom. With the big phone, I snapped a shot of my son 30 yards away in a splash park, and didn’t get a drop of water on me! [O]ne of the main reasons I am getting the 15 Pro Max this year is that it’s lasted at least two to three hours longer than the 15 Pro… Apple’s incremental upgrade is best for people with older iPhones. But I am buying the new lighter Pro Max.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been Pro Max since 6.7-inch iPhones debuted and we’ll remain Pro Max until iPhone Ultra comes along!

