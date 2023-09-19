Amazon’s devices division roiled by mass layoffs and key executive departures

Some workers within Amazon’s hardware devices division – responsible for Kindle readers and Echo with Alexa speakers – say morale within the division has suffered amid mass layoffs, departures of key executive, and a weak development pipeline of new devices, Reuters reports Tuesday.

Reuters:

The division, known as Lab126, was a focus for Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, who portrayed it as an engine for future projects, but more recently it has been buffeted by mass layoffs and key executive departures, including leader Dave Limp, a 13-year veteran who has announced plans to step down later this year.

Reuters interviewed more than 15 current and former employees, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to their employment terms, who described a hodgepodge of new devices in development, many of them aimed at encouraging customers to use the once ground-breaking Alexa voice service that now faces a stiff challenge in the age of generative AI and ChatGPT.

Amazon is secretive about its internal projects at Lab126, which has long been crucial to its drive to position itself as a tech innovator. Not all of them will be produced commercially, sometimes due to financial or market concerns, the sources said, while some have already been reworked or canceled altogether.

Though relatively small within Amazon’s sprawling empire, the device unit has been symbolically important as a gadget testing ground and Alexa’s public face through voice-assistant devices. Amazon has said its devices and services business is not profitable, without providing figures.