No, your new Apple Watch isn’t ‘Carbon Neutral’

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 9 claiming it to be the company’s first offering that’s said to be completely “carbon neutral.” It’s not.
The phrase “carbon neutral” is the rare bit of marketing speak that says exactly what it means: no extra carbon. No extra harm to our troubled planet. The label will be slapped onto a subset of 9th-generation Apple Watches with a particular combination of casing and wristbands. They will come in packaging emblazoned with a wreath of electric green leaves…
That approach is a little confounding, says David Ho, a climate scientist at the University of Hawaii, because more stuff always has an impact. “There is no such thing as a carbon-neutral product,” he says. “It’s kind of silly. It gives consumers the idea that there are ways out of these problems that don’t involve consuming less.” Unless the new Watch has been designed to suck CO2 directly from the atmosphere, he jokes, it’s not actually carbon neutral.
Boats still burn fuel, after all. Recycled materials can’t cover everything. More stuff is still more stuff. So the rest comes from carbon credits, generated from investments in nature conservation and restoration projects intended to sock away CO2 so it can’t warm the globe.
Part of the problem is the slipperiness of attempting to tie a carbon credit — an abstract financial instrument — to any particular product in Apple’s armada of product offerings or the wider global economy. The Watch doesn’t have any role in creating those credits. They’re only brought together by an accountant’s sleight of hand.
Of course, that assumes you think carbon credits mean much in the first place… Apple declined to comment on the record but has said that in addition to standards like Verra’s it will also directly verify projects using satellites and other technology.
Those problems often defy the good intentions of those paying for the carbon credits these projects underpin. A recent investigation by The Guardian found more than 90 percent of projects by Verra, a major carbon crediting body, didn’t actually put away additional carbon. Many of its projects simply pushed destruction elsewhere…
MacDailyNews Take: A poem from John Dryden springs to mind:
When I consider life, ’tis all a cheat;
Yet, fooled with hope, men favour the deceit;
Trust on, and think tomorrow will repay:
Tomorrow’s falser than the former day;
Lies worse; and while it says, we shall be blessed
With some new joys, cuts off what we possessed.
Strange cozenage! none would live past years again,
Yet all hope pleasure in what yet remain;
And, from the dregs of life, think to receive
What the first sprightly running could not give.
I’m tired with waiting for this chemic gold,
Which fools us young, and beggars us when old.
Tim Cook seems like a smart enough guy (good at ordering parts and keeping prices down, at least). I always wonder how much of this hokum he actually believes (if any) and how much of the anthropogenic climate change nonsense he just parrots in order to satisfy leftist nut-jobs and sell products to tree-huggers. (Unfortunately, I think he’s probably swallowed the whole scam hook, line, and sinker, but maybe he’s just a really great liar.)
Tim Cook approved the release of the inane wrong-headed disaster video below. Outside of ordering parts and exploiting cheap third-world workers to create high product margins, he’s dumber than a rock.
He’s a go-along-to-get-along spineless mediocrity who was given life’s winning lottery ticket by Steve Jobs.
Apple will be far better off once this white-guilt-wracked limousine liberal retires, if it can somehow manage to get a real CEO who’s focused on the actual core businesses instead of incessantly promoting the UN’s socialist wealth redistribution scheme disguised as “man-made climate change.”
History is littered with scams, cons, and mass delusions. Many people fall for, and into, them, others are capable of independent thought. Eventually, the ruse is revealed and recorded in history with a chuckle and a sigh until the next scam comes along.
Like Making America Great Again? True.
Yes, anyone who wants to Make America Great Again is an awful human.
People should only want to serve the globalist oligarchy by buying carbon credits for a fake “crisis,” disarming themselves so they have no recourse, working themselves to death to support layabouts, etc.🙂
What, like life under Joe Bribem is making America great?
Leftist stooge, get a grip…
The last duly-elected U.S. President Trump’s “Agenda47” offers a policy-focused agenda for his second term. It’s an agenda that the American people support because they know, and President Trump has already proven, it will happen.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/agenda47
It’s categorically impossible for any of the Apple products to be carbon neutral! They are all manufactured in China, India, or other parts of the world where there is little to no concern about environmental protection in manufacturing.
Sanity is living here. How refreshing is this?!
Indeed, phrases like “carbon neutral” are scams in and of themselves, because it prey’s on the average Joe who simply thinks “Oh, Apple Watch Series 9 doesn’t do anything to the planet.” It’s complete farce.
And Apple’s energy, like other companies, can choose to buy carbon credits for engirt use. Fine. At this point companies – including Apple – can claim they use 100% clean energy.
Again. Farce.
Energy in power lines is not split between solar and hydro and coal/steam. LOL! That’s not how it works. Apple simply pays more for all that energy, no clue how the mix and where it’s coming from at any given moment. Rather, they pay for extra for more wind and solar farms.
NOTES FOR SOME:
1. Solar only works during the daylight hours and it can be cloudy too…
2. Wind power only works when… it’s windy… And it’s a boondoggle in how expensive wind turbines are to maintain and keep running. Wow, most expensive energy out there. Wow…
They clearly said they planted trees in equal carbon amounts to the products they’ll sell. News flash: trees suck up carbon. Thus net neutral carbon. Sheesh
Many people only remember that plants perform photosynthesis (take in CO2, release O2) when there is sunlight, but forget that they also respirate (consume O2, release CO2) at night to consume the energy they’ve stored in order to grow.
“Carbon neutral” is a claim made by people who are full of greenhouse gases and excrement. First, carbon is good, not bad. And the people who claim any form of “carbon neutral” are all massive users of carbon and just say these lies to puff themselves up. They are small people with very small brains that think the planet is getting warmer, or colder, without any reference to “the Sun”. That makes these people “intelligence neutral”. Or, dumber than dirt.
Carbon neutral is bullshit just like Tim Cook
This big green marketing, blah, blah, blah, Apple through into it’s show… I couldn’t help but wonder if this is a move that will continue for a bit longer, as it is using it to build hype and tee up the launch of it’s EV’s?…
Follow the money. It’s that simple!
Al Gore’s eco-friendly investment firm Generation is such a scam and Al Gore is a con man who belongs in prison and not that 10,070 square foot house in TN that used electricity in kilowatts in one year, according to a VIVB4 News report, that the average homeowner would take 21 years to consume. Apple having this person on their Board of Directors is a travesty to all the honest hard working store geniuses making Apple rich.
https://www.wivb.com/news/report-al-gores-home-uses-34-times-as-much-energy-as-average-home/
All true, but the gullible and stupid libturds fell for it hook, line and sinker.
There are basically 2 parts to ‘man-made’ climate change. The first at the top of people’s minds is the consumption of fossil fuels and release of CO2 as well as CFCs. The second part which is just as important is the net reduction of trees and plant life by humans, either directly via clear cutting or use of chemicals. The Earth’s average temperature left alone may trend upwards, but it doesn’t mean we have to accelerate the rate at which it does. Maybe any effort we put into reducing CO2 will at best soften the rise but that would also give us more time to figure out how to deal with the change. As George Carlin quipped once about climate change, “The Earth is not going anywhere, We are.”