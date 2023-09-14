Apple’s new iPhone 15 lineup offers completely standard USB-C ports

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup offers completely standard USB-C ports that work with all existing USB 3 and USB-PD (Power Delivery) compliant cables, chargers, and accessories, the same as all of Apple’s other devices with USB-C ports.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

With the USB-C transition essentially taken for granted, the rumor mill focused on Apple’s implementation of USB-C, namely that the company would limit data and charging speeds for any accessories not certified through its Made for iPhone (MFI) program. Without certified cables, the rumors said, other USB-C accessories would be limited to basic functionality, like 480Mbps USB 2.0 transfer speeds and slower charging speeds.

But this USB-C rumor was always difficult to believe, partly because Apple has been shipping fully standards-compliant USB-C ports in its Macs and iPads for years now. If anything, I’ve found Apple’s USB-C ports to be less temperamental than those that come in some PCs—I’ve used HP and Lenovo PCs that either complain about slow charging or reduce performance if you use third-party chargers with them, but my MacBooks have always happily connected to whatever charger I wanted to use them with.

We can confirm that these early reports were incorrect and that iPhones have completely standard USB-C ports that work just fine with all existing USB 3 and USB-PD (Power Delivery) compliant cables, chargers, and accessories, just like Apple’s other devices.