Apple’s new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are finely woven

No only do Apple’s new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases allow the company to skirt those nasty wrappers of Morton’s, Outback, Ruth’s Chris, McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, etc., etc., etc. fare, but they’re quite finely woven as well.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Apple has continued its environmental push, dropping leather from all of its products and even in Apple Stores. FineWoven is Apple’s replacement and is now found in its cases, AirTag covers, MagSafe wallets, and Apple Watch bands.

The interior microfiber has been replaced by more FineWoven material, providing an updated soft material to butt up against your phone.

We’re a bit torn on the FineWoven material. It is very soft, almost satin-like, but seems to hold dust easily. The sides of the case also feel plastic-like, though they still have some texture to them.

Apple’s new FineWoven cases and the updated MagSafe wallets are available to order now for $59.