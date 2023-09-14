Apple’s new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are finely woven

No only do Apple’s new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases allow the company to skirt those nasty wrappers of Morton’s, Outback, Ruth’s Chris, McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, etc., etc., etc. fare, but they’re quite finely woven as well.
Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:
Apple has continued its environmental push, dropping leather from all of its products and even in Apple Stores. FineWoven is Apple’s replacement and is now found in its cases, AirTag covers, MagSafe wallets, and Apple Watch bands.
The interior microfiber has been replaced by more FineWoven material, providing an updated soft material to butt up against your phone.
We’re a bit torn on the FineWoven material. It is very soft, almost satin-like, but seems to hold dust easily. The sides of the case also feel plastic-like, though they still have some texture to them.
Apple’s new FineWoven cases and the updated MagSafe wallets are available to order now for $59.
MacDailyNews Take: Check out Apple’s FineWoven cases and wallets here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.
2 Comments
The fact that the material doesn’t wrap around from the back to the sides will make it look much less premium. Also, as commenters pointed out, spills or even hand lotion could cause stains. Overall, it seems like they’re replacing a premium product with one that they want to position as premium. But will customers shell out? I can see a lot of people preferring a case that is both less expensive and made of real leather.
They look like garbage and then you cheat at a ridiculous price. it won’t pair well with the boring iPhone 15 lineup.